Madusa Comments On Why WCW’s Downfall Remains A Point Of Interest

WWE Hall of Famer Madusa recently appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where she talked about a number of topics including why WCW’s downfall remains a point of interest.

Madusa said, “Even though it’s so many years ago, it affected so many lives. When something happens and there’s trauma, you’re gonna carry that trauma with you for a long time. However, it’s up to the person and how they choose to deal with it and how they bring it out… there was a lot of trauma, because it was people’s livelihood.”

On the issues in the company toward its end:

“A lot of people saw this controlled by a group of monkeys. And I’m gonna call it like it is, like business; it was unfair on so many levels to so many people, as far as work ethic. Immoral. Illegal. And simply wrong.”

