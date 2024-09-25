Madusa On Mr. McMahon Docuseries: “I’m So Glad I Had Nothing To Do With It”

Netflix has released “Mr. McMahon,” a six-hour docuseries about Vince McMahon’s life and career.

Bill Simmons served as executive producer, and Chris Smith was the director. Ahead of the release, McMahon issued a rare statement, stating that “a lot has been misrepresented” in the documentary and that Janel Grant’s lawsuit is based on an affair he ended. Grant’s lawyer, Ann Callis, issued a statement.

As previously reported, McMahon was concerned about the series after seeing early footage. McMahon attempted to purchase it back from Netflix.

WWE Hall of Famer Madusa revealed on her Paving The Way podcast that she turned down an offer to be interviewed for the docuseries.

She said, “They contacted me. They wanted me in this thing so bad. They contacted me, I don’t know, about a year ago, two years ago maybe. They were already starting this, and they were like, ‘It’ll be cool. Vince is involved. He’s doing it.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s cool.’ I’m like, ‘No.’ I almost, I’m like, okay, if Vince is doing it…but something in my gut, I’m telling you, we all have that natural instinct, and you’ve got to follow your gut because that was my money-maker in this business. And I’m like, ‘Nope,’ and I’m so glad I had nothing to do with it. No. No. No. I’ll never forget, I have the conversations, they’re in emails, I have those conversations as I told you before.”

