Main Roster Stars Set For In-Ring Action On Tonight’s WWE NXT

Tonight’s WWE NXT episode will focus on the fallout from last Sunday’s Battleground PLE.

The show will feature Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Je’Von Evans vs. Shawn Spears, Michin vs. Jaida Parker, Dante Chen vs. Lexis King in a Singapore cane match, and the return of Wendy Choo and Eddy Thorpe.

Following Monday’s Raw episode, New Catch Republic (Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne) announced that they would team up with Wes Lee to face Gallus (Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, and Wolfgang) tonight on NXT. This comes after Gallus attacked Lee backstage at NXT Battleground after he worked the NXT North American Title match alongside champion Oba Femi and Joe Coffey.

WWE will announce more details for the show as the day progresses.