Major Possible Spoiler for AEW All Out

It seems as though there is a very real chance that a major name will make their return at tonight’s AEW All Out event in Chicago.

Since the Dynamite after Double or Nothing, MJF has not made an appearance on AEW TV, and none of his friends who are employed by the company have heard from him in quite some time. It has been reported that he is considering moving to Hollywood, and the fact that he recently worked on a shoot has left many people wondering what his next move will be.

There is no possibility of MJF moving to WWE because he has just over a year left on his contract with AEW; however, after he was removed from Warner Bros. Discovery marketing materials about AEW, there was some speculation that he would be suspended until the end of his contract. MJF has just over a year left on his AEW contract.

That is not at all the case, and according to Fightful Select, there is a belief that he may appear at the pay-per-view event that will take place tonight. According to the report, people who are close to MJF have not responded with the word “no” when they have been asked whether or not they have heard from him. Fightful adds that this is the first time that talent has not responded with a “no” when asked whether they have heard from him, so this involves a change in the situation.

Additionally, according to Fightful’s report, at least three talents believe that MJF would play the role of the joker in the Casino Ladder Match. If MJF wins, then he will go on to challenge the victor of Jon Moxley vs. CM Punk for the AEW World Championship.

Also, Fightful adds that they have received tips about MJF being in town and areas being closed off to keep him a secret; however, those tips have not been confirmed.

Also, for what it’s worth, Tony Khan mentioned on Busted Open Radio that after All Out, fans will know that the roster is back at full strength. The pay-per-view event will begin at 8pm EST.