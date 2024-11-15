Major Title Match Set To Main Event WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event returns on December 14 at 8 p.m. ET from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Long Island, N.Y., airing on NBC and simulcast on Peacock.

This is the first time the special will air since August 28th. The special first aired on NBC from 1985 until 1991, and then on FOX in 1992. WWE revived it in prime time in March 2006, when it returned to NBCU for Raw on the USA Network. It lasted till August 2008.

GUNTHER’s match against Damian Priest was initially scheduled for this event, but WWE chose to book it for Survivor Series: WarGames later this month. The expected main event has remained unchanged.

According to Dave Meltzer’s current Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the main event will pit Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes against Kevin Owens. Owens’ match against Randy Orton is expected to take place at Survivor Series.

As previously reported by WrestleVotes, WWE intends to hold the second version of the quarterly special on January 25th.