Mandy Rose Comments On A Possible WWE Return

Mandy Rose is fueling speculation about a possible WWE comeback.

This week, Rose took to Instagram Stories to answer fan questions, and one fan asked if she thinks she’ll ever return to WWE. Rose’s expression is fueling speculation about whether she was hinting at a return.

“Um, I don’t know. I don’t know what the future holds. So…” Rose said as she stared ahead at the camera, as seen below.

Rose was let go by WWE NXT on December 14, just hours after losing the NXT Women’s Championship to former champion Roxanne Perez. Rose was reportedly released because of the obscene content she was posting to her FanTime account, where she has since earned more than $1 million. Rose received praise from people within NXT after her release, including public comments made by WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels.

Rose was subject to a 90-day non-compete clause with WWE, which expired in mid-March. Since then, she has avoided professional wrestling.

She previously discussed her WWE departure on the Tamron Hall Show, and later questioned why she couldn’t run her FanTime page while still wrestling in WWE, as the company reposted a photo of herself by the pool while being covered by the NXT and NXT UK Women’s Championships at the time.

Rose is also involved in non-wrestling ventures such as her Amarose brand of beauty, skincare, and cosmetic products, as well as Pricklee water and DaMandyz Donutz, which she co-founded with Sonya Deville.

The aforementioned video is available below: