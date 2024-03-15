Mandy Rose On If She Would Have Shaved Her Head During Her Feud With Sonya Deville In WWE

Former WWE star Mandy Rose recently spoke with Monopoly Events’ For The Love of Wrestling on a number of topics including if she would have shaved her head if she lost a Hair vs. Hair Match against Sonya Deville during their feud in the company.

Rose said, “Working with Sonya was great because we were best friends and knew each other so well. There was no bad will, we always took care of each other. We were each other all the time, so we talked about wrestling. Working with her during that whole time, it was weird again, because of COVID, unfortunately. If we did do the hair vs. hair match, would I have shaved my head? It depends, they would have had to pay me to shave my head a little more.”

You can check out Rose’s comments in the video below.



