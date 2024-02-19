Mandy Rose Reveals One Fan Spent $55,000 On Her FanTime Page

During her appearance on the Power Alphas podcast, former WWE star Mandy Rose commented on the success of her FanTime account.

“I’ve had one person, I won’t say any names, one person, and this is on FanTime, spend $55,000 on me. So I’m like, wow, what does he do for a living that he’s able to spend this kind of money on one person? $55,000, and it was definitely over a little time period. But it was wild. So thank you. So it is kind of crazy.”

In September of 2023, Mandy stated that she wasn’t ruling out a return to wrestling but said that “it has to be the right call.”