Mark Henry: “I’m Working On Something Big Right Now”

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated on a number of topics including how he is working on something big and that is why he left AEW.

Henry said, “Keep your ears to the street. I’m working on something big right now, and it’s really the main reason why I need to be on my own.”

On his willingness to give back to the business that gave him so much:

“I love the fact I can give back. That’s what I’m trying to do. I want to give back and help build new legacies, like Braun Strowman, Baron Corbin, Jade Cargill, Samantha Irvin, and Bianca Belair. Helping mentor people, I enjoy that more than anything else I do. I want to be remembered for more than what I did physically.”