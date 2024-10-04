Match Order For WWE Bad Blood Revealed

WWE Bad Blood 2024 is fast approaching, and the planned match order has been revealed based on an internal production listing.

Roman Reigns and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will face Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu in the main event, as previously reported. CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre in Hell in a Cell will kick off the show. WWE is also bringing on legends.

The main event kicks off at 6 p.m. EST.

According to Ibou of Wrestle Purists, the show’s current match order is as follows:

Hell in a Cell Match: CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre

Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley – Dominik Mysterio is in a shark cage

Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor

WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax vs. Bayley

Roman Reigns & Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa & Jacob Fatu