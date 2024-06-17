Match Possibly Pulled From Tonight’s WWE RAW

After last Saturday’s highly acclaimed Clash At The Castle 2024 Premium Live Event from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, WWE will host the fallout edition of Raw tonight.

WWE had been advertising the start of Money in the Bank qualifying matches and teasing the QR code mystery leading up to Sunday. WWE announced two new matches yesterday: Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston vs. Karrion Kross & Scarlett, and Carlito vs. Dragon Lee.

However, it appears that things have changed, as the tweet advertising Woods vs. Kross has been deleted. Woods had also hyped the fight by quote-tweeting the post. The link now displays “This post is unavailable,” and “Hmm…this page doesn’t exist. Try searching for something else.”

It should be noted that the Lee vs. Carlito tweet is still active. It’s possible that WWE has pulled the Kross vs. Woods match or changed one of the participants.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.