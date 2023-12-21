Matches Announced For This Week’s AEW Collision: Holiday Bash

A loaded lineup has been announced for this week’s episode of AEW Collision.

During this week’s AEW Dynamite, several big matches were made official for Saturday night’s special “Holiday Bash” edition of AEW Collision on TNT from San Antonio, TX.

On tap for the show this Saturday night at 8/7c is Julia Hart & Skye Blue vs. Abadon & Thunder Rosa, Keith Lee vs. Brian Cage, Christian Cage’s response to Adam Copeland’s challenge, as well as The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass (C) vs. Top Flight & Action Andretti for the AEW Trios Championships.

Also advertised for the show are three more AEW Continental Classic Tournament bouts, with Claudio Castagnoli vs. Bryan Danielson, Brody King vs. Daniel Garcia and Andrade El Idolo vs. Eddie Kingston scheduled.

Make sure to join us here this Saturday night for live AEW Collision: Holiday Bash results coverage from San Antonio, TX.