The card is set for this week’s AEW Rampage.

During Wednesday night’s post-Revolution installment of AEW Dynamite, three big matches were announced for Friday night’s episode of the weekly one-hour AEW on TNT television program.

On tap for AEW Rampage this Friday night is Sammy Guevara vs. Action Andretti, Konosuke Takeshita vs. Preston Vance, as well as Riho vs. Nyla Rose.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com for live AEW Rampage results coverage on Friday night.