Matt Cardona Reveals He’d Be Ready For A Promo Battle With The Rock In WWE

Pro wrestling veteran Matt Cardona took to his official Twitter (X) account and revealed he could go face-to-face with WWE legend The Rock for a promo if he was on RAW.

Cardona said, “I always cut a promo before my matches on the indies. When I was in WWE, I could probably count on one, two hands how many times I had a real promo. You know, for someone like me, you pretty much had to get everything on the script right, and I knew when I became Matt Cardona I had to work on talking. Being a heel, it’s so much easier to just grab the mic and get a promo, and these promoters aren’t going to f***ing yell at me. I always come out first, and I always cut a promo. Sometimes it’s great, and sometimes it’s not so great. Sometimes it sucks, but that’s how you learn, that’s how you grow, and now, this is gonna sound ridiculous, but if I was on Raw Monday and had to go face to face with The Rock, I would be confident. I’m not saying I’d be as good as The Rock. That’s not what I’m saying, but I wouldn’t be nervous.”

You can check out Cardona’s comments below.