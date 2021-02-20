Matt Cardona Talks About How Much Money His Podcast Is Making

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, former WWE star Matt Cardona (Zack Ryder) commented on if his podcast could become a full-time career:

“I do think that for sure. Yeah, I think it’s totally possible. So, I will say that the company, the Major Wrestling Figure podcast as a company made more last year than my WWE contract, I’ll say that.”

“That’s not…that’s split between me and Brian [Myers], we have a producer etc. I’m saying there’s there’s other things. I don’t know the net or the gross, I’m not a businessman, or whatever! I don’t know it in those terms, but the amount of money that did come in for the podcast? It was more than I made in WWE, or more than my contract.”

(quotes courtesy of FighterFans.com)