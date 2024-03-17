Matt Hardy Comments On If He’s Reached A New Deal With AEW

AEW star Matt Hardy took to an episode of his “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how he has yet to reach a new deal with the company as they are still in the middle of a negotiation.

Hardy said, “Nothing really new. No updates to be given. Just still conversing, still in the midst of negotiation, figuring out what’s going on. So no real updates on that, but thank you guys for asking and giving a shit.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)