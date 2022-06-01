Matt Hardy Discusses Jeff Signing With AEW and Using Their WWE Theme Music

The Hardys (Jeff and Matt Hardy) appeared on Talk Is Jericho to discuss a wide range of topics. Matt discussed his brother signing with AEW during the interview:

“I feel like both of us wanted to end our career on a high note, and we wanted to both go out the same way as we came in, as a team together. We also felt AEW is the perfect place with Tony Khan and all the people from top to bottom. He treats legends and veterans, guys who have done a lot of successful things in the business, in the proper way. He utilizes them and he really optimizes their usage. So I knew if Jeff came here, it would really be a great opportunity to really try and cement ourselves as one of the best tag teams ever.”

Matt also talked about using their iconic Hardy Boyz theme song in AEW:

“It was in the Warner media library. It is a song that is just licensed and they didn’t lock it down. You can hear it in commercials and stuff. I knew we had that in our back pocket.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below:



