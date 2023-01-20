Matt Hardy Gives High Praise To Jay Briscoe For Promo Skills During His Career

Matt Hardy is the latest of the many talents from the pro wrestling world to comment on the tragic passing of Jay Briscoe, who died earlier this week in a fatal car accident.

On the latest edition of his official podcast, “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy,” the AEW performer shared his thoughts on Briscoe while talking about the sad news.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the episode where he touches on this topic with his thoughts.

On how anytime the Briscoes cut a promo it felt real: “I mean, they were very real. When you heard these guys speak, I don’t think it came off like a wrestling promo, it came off like two cats that wanted to whip your ass. I think they were so believable, so credible, especially Jay. When he’d get in there and he’d start spitting shit and do his promos and he’d be locked in and he has the eyes in the camera getting close… so good man.”

On how Jay in particular always sounded like such a badass: “The coolest badass alive is how Jay Briscoe came off to me as a character. His promos were just on the money. It sounded like this guy was legitimately gonna try to rip this guy apart when he gets in the ring. He was so believable and so credible.”

H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.