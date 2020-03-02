Matt Hardy Posts Update About His Status In Wrestling

With his WWE contract set to expire, Matt Hardy released a video update regarding his status in the wrestling business and are the highlights.

* Hardy announced that as of Monday, March 2nd he has decided to let his contract expire and he is officially a free agent.

* He loves WWE and they’ve been good to him and his family. Hardy said he isn’t going to rule out a return to WWE and he is grateful to the company.

* He said it’s time for him to take a break, become a free agent, and weigh his options.

* He mentioned that he feels from a creative standpoint, him and WWE are on a different page. Hardy wants to enter a creative renaissance and feels he still has something to offer to the business. Hardy said he’s getting older and he needs to take advantage of the situation.

* He said he will be watching WWE, Impact Wrestling, AEW, NXT, NWA, ROH, NJPW, and other promotions to see what his best option is.