Matt Hardy Says Doing RKOs Have Worn Randy Orton’s Body Down

The “RKO Out Of Nowhere” moments were costly.

They cost Randy Orton much of his body.

On the latest edition of his podcast, “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy,” AEW star Matt Hardy recalled a conversation he had with “The Viper” about the wear-and-tear on his body he was dealing with after years of doing RKOs in matches in WWE.

“I’ve been doing balance training because just like, I had a long conversation with Randy Orton,” he began. “He was talking about how messed up his body was just from doing the RKO over and over and over again.”

Hardy continued, “I told him, ‘You can only imagine how my hips and lower back feel after all those leg drops over all the years’ but he was just talking about how bad his balance was, that he didn’t realize and that kind of got me thinking and I’ve done more balance training than anything else recently and I feel like it’s helped me on my movement and whatnot and hopefully my flexibility.”

Check out the complete interview at Spotify.com. H/T to POSTWrestling.com for transcribing the above quotes.