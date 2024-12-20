Matt Hardy Speaks Out On Eddie Edwards Fan Incident At TNA Final Resolution

On the latest episode of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Matt Hardy shared details of a tense altercation involving TNA wrestler Eddie Edwards and a fan during the recent Final Resolution pay-per-view event. Hardy, one half of the reigning TNA World Tag Team Champions, provided an eyewitness account of the incident.

A fan got into it with Eddie Edwards. The fan slapped Eddie and Eddie slapped him back. HOLY SH!T!!! 😮 #TNAFinalResolution #TNAWrestling pic.twitter.com/PigCSJz6WE — 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) December 14, 2024

The altercation occurred during The Hardys’ title defense against The System (Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards). Amid a brawl between Edwards and Jeff Hardy outside the ring, a fan crossed the line.

“This guy actually had the audacity, he had the guts to slap Eddie Edwards, which is just the dumbest move possible,” Hardy remarked. He then recounted the exchange: “‘Oh, you think you’re tough. I’m not afraid. I’m not scared of you.’ ‘Oh, really? You’re not scared of me? What are you going to do about it?’ Then he really easily slaps Eddie.”

Hardy continued, “Just so instinctively, Eddie slaps him back, kind of shoves him back in his chair,” Hardy explained. “He is so lucky. I will say this. There’s very few people in the wrestling business that swing with as much velocity and as fast as Eddie Edwards. This guy is lucky Eddie Edwards didn’t knock him out.”

Security personnel and fellow wrestlers, including Tommy Dreamer and Fandango, swiftly intervened to de-escalate the situation. The fan was promptly ejected from the venue and, according to Hardy, may face legal consequences for his actions.

Hardy expressed relief that the incident was caught on camera, fully exonerating Edwards. “I’m just glad it was crystal clear. It was right there on tape, so there weren’t any issues with Eddie Edwards getting in trouble,” he stated. “Everybody kept talking about that too, like, do you know what would have happened if it would have been the 90s or the 80s with this guy? Security would have taken him to the back, and then he would have got his ass kicked in the back.”

In addition to recounting the incident, Hardy reflected on TNA’s booking philosophy, likening it to ECW’s strategy during its prime. “Honestly, to me right now, TNA is very reminiscent of ECW when ECW was thriving,” he observed. “They build up guys who then leave for bigger companies, and then they have to build up new stars to fill those spots. I think that’s what TNA’s goal is, and what they have to do.”

The full podcast is available below.



