Matt Riddle And Girlfriend Misha Montana Are Expecting Their First Child

Congratulations to Misha Montana and Matt Riddle.

The adult film star, Montana, revealed on Twitter that she is expecting a child in December 2023. Riddle appeared to confirm the news by retweeting her announcement, which shows her holding signs announcing the pregnancy.

Riddle returned to WWE TV on the April 3 episode of RAW after a brief absence due to personal issues. He was suspended for 60 days in December for violating the company’s wellness policy, according to reports.

Riddle has three children from his marriage to Lisa Rennie. The couple filed for divorce in March of 2022.

