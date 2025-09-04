Matt Riddle’s Explosive Comments Leads To Convention Cancellation

Former WWE star Matt Riddle is once again at the center of controversy following a reported no-show and a profanity-laced video that has drawn significant backlash.

According to Cultaholic.com, Riddle failed to appear at a charity wrestling event in Barnsley, England, on Sunday, August 31, 2025. The show was raising funds for organizations supporting survivors of domestic abuse and homeless veterans.

In response to the backlash, Riddle posted a video to Twitter/X, delivering a tirade that has since gone viral.

“You know, I could explain everything in great detail. I’m not lying, but I really don’t give a fck anymore,” Riddle said. “Most of you motherfckers are dumb fcking cnts, just like when you believe that ‘me too’ bullsht, all the other fcking garbage. You guys are all fcking dumb, and it’s fcking insane. It’s fcking insane. Fcking believe these f*cking creeps? Whatever.”

The comments immediately drew heavy criticism across the wrestling community and beyond. In the aftermath, SiouxperCon, a pop culture convention where Riddle had been scheduled to appear later this year, announced his booking had been canceled.

“In light of recent public statements made by Matt Riddle regarding the topics of SA [sexual assault] and DV [domestic violence], SiouxperCon has made the decision to cancel his appearance at this year’s convention,” the official statement read.

The organizers went on to reaffirm their commitment to creating a safe and inclusive space, pledging that fans who pre-purchased photo ops with Riddle will receive automatic refunds. Additionally, SiouxperCon announced that, in partnership with New Sound Wrestling, 10% of all SiouxperMania ticket proceeds will be donated to The Compass Center, which provides support to survivors and victims of sexual assault and domestic violence.

Riddle has yet to issue any further clarification following his controversial comments.