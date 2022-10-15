Max Caster Reacts To Canadian Fans On Dynamite, Latest Freestyle Rap

Listen!

Max Caster of The Acclaimed took to social media this week to comment on the reactions from the Canadian fans at AEW Dynamite in Toronto, ONT. this past Wednesday night.

The AEW star who is one-half of the World Tag-Team Champions took to Twitter and shared a clip of his entrance freestyle rap from this week’s show.

“IN CASE YOU MISSED IT,” he began. “Here’s my freestyle from AEW Dynamite.”

Caster continued, “The Canadian fans were so loud, I couldn’t hear Justin! Sounds like everyone loves the Acclaimed. #MicDrop.”

Check out the tweet and video of Max Caster’s rap from this week’s show via the post embedded below.