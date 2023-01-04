Max Caster Reveals Conversations He Has With John Cena About Doing Rap Gimmick In AEW

Max Caster is the undisputed hip-hop champion of pro wrestling history.

That is according to the Dr. of Thuganomics.

The Acclaimed member and one-half of the AEW World Tag-Team Champions recently appeared on The Awesome AJ Show and spoke about his conversations with John Cena about his rap gimmick.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On how John Cena reaches out to him and tells him he does the rap gimmick better than he ever did: “John Cena is a huge inspiration. I’ve never met him, but he reaches out to me from time to time. He’s been very, very nice, and for my hero as a teenager to reach out to me and, in the midst of people saying, ‘Oh, you’re a Cena rip-off, you’re just doing something that’s old, we don’t want to see this in wrestling now,’ for him to reach out and say, ‘You’re doing it the right way,’ sometimes he says I do it better than he did, it’s his opinion.”

On how Cena’s confidence in him boosts him up: “I don’t know if I wanna agree with that, but I believe in myself, 100%, and his confidence in me only boosts me up. I don’t know if he knows how much that means, but it means a lot. So he’s my inspiration back then and now still.”

Check out the complete Max Caster interview from The Awesome AJ Show via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.