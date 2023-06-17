Maxxine Dupri On Who Has Given Her Advice Since Coming To The WWE Main Roster, More

Maxxine Dupri took her first major storyline step toward her first wrestling match this past Monday on WWE RAW. Dupri spoke on “After The Bell with Corey Graves” about his time on the main roster.

On who she has sought advice from since joining the main roster:

“I mean, honestly, I feel very blessed. I feel like I’ve gotten so many little snippets of gold from different people. I travel with Chelsea every week. She’s really been in this business for so long, so it’s really special for me to really look at her as like a big sister and be like, ‘Wait, am I doing this right? Is that right? How should I feel about this? What do you think’, and kind of get that feedback. Even The Miz has been so kind and has offered me a lot of really great advice. I mean, literally everyone, like Dana Brooke is so great to me. Becky Lynch, I’ve gotten like a little insight into her and she’s so talented and so inspiring. I just feel like even the people I’m working with, even Chad and Otis, I just get to learn from all of them and everyone’s been so generous with their knowledge.”

Getting called up to the main roster:

“It was crazy. I had this weird feeling. I don’t know why, but I thought for some reason it could be me, but there’s also no way because I’m not ready and I just got here and there’s 12 million other girls that could do this and be incredible at it and have been here way longer than me. So when I got it, I really had to get into this head space of like, okay, I just have to have confidence and I have to just know that I can do this and that whatever happens, my body is going to get the words out and I’m going to get it done, and I’m just gonna get better by next week, even if this week is, you know, you can read the nerves and next week I’ll do better. I think that’s really been my saving grace mentally is I just keep telling myself like, I just need to get 1% better every single week. I think like when I go back and watch the first little promo that we did, I’m like, it’s so cringey, like my voice, I sound so nervous and I’m blinking so much.”

Her singlet she wore on RAW:

“I love to push the envelope. I love to not play it safe, especially with fashion. It was funny. Before I walked through Gorilla, Ronda said to me, ‘Finally someone’s making a singlet sexy.’ I’m like, yes, that is what we’re doing in 2023. I am claiming whatever I want it to be and I’m making it sexy. So it was just one of those things where I’m inspired by Alpha Academy. I’m with them every week, I’m spending all this time with them, and I’m like, why would I not want to be cohesive with them? I made it last week. I’m a big DIY girl, so I take their merch shirts home and I dice them up, and then I got the singlet and paired it with my Shoosh bra and, good to go.”

What she is looking forward to in WWE:

“I’m really excited for when the time comes for me to really enter the Women’s Division. I think it’s going to be really fun and exciting to work with some of the most talented people in the world. I love what I’m doing, but I’m excited for when that day comes.”

