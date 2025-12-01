Megan Bayne Should Be Next In Line for the AEW Women’s Championship

The AEW women’s division is one of the most stacked divisions in all of professional wrestling. It is oozing with talent in every direction. The depth it possesses is truly astronomical. This division consists of so many talented young performers and even more established talent on the roster.

When trying to figure out who may be next for their big breakout moment, there are so many women that a case can be made for. However, there is one that stands head and shoulders above everyone, literally. When, not if, she gets her hands on the AEW Women’s Championship, she will hold it for a long time. That woman is Megan Bayne, and she should be next in line to hold the title.

Bayne looks like an action figure come to life. She looks like a real-life video game character. As a matter of fact, she looks like the final boss who would appear at the end of any video game, action, or fighting game, it doesn’t matter the genre. Bayne stands at 5’11 and is 187 pounds of muscle. She is truly a giant within the division. Truthfully, she has a bigger presence than most of the men on the AEW roster.

What makes this even crazier is when people realize she has nearly a decade of experience, despite not being given the opportunity yet to hold the top championship in a major promotion. She’s held three titles in her career, but none for bigger organizations. Most notably, she was the House of Glory Women’s Champion for 287 days before relinquishing the title. She should be given a serious run in All Elite Wrestling, and it should happen sooner rather than later.

This takes nothing away from Kris Statlander and all she’s accomplished in her career, thus far. She’s overcome a massive challenge at AEW Full Gear 2025. She defeated Mercedes Mone, thwarting Mone’s efforts to add the AEW Women’s Championship to her LONG list of titles.

Statlander is one of the most popular and important wrestlers in all of AEW. She more than deserves to hold the AEW Women’s Championship and hold it for a lengthy run. Her winning the AEW Women’s Championship was long overdue. This whole run she’s been/continuing to go on is a testament to what she’s meant for AEW the last few years.

However, all great reigns must come to an end. That’s where Bayne comes into play. Bayne has already stepped up to challenge for the title, taking on Toni Storm back when Storm was the champion. For many, that felt like a rushed storyline, and one that should have seen Bayne capture the title dominantly. Sadly, that wasn’t the case, but don’t be fooled, that title will end up in Bayne’s hands.

If her reign is booked correctly, which seems to be a big if in today’s world, Bayne is the type of performer who could hold the AEW Women’s World Championship for a year or longer. She looks the part and wrestles the part. The only area she could improve is working the microphone, but there are always ways around that in today’s landscape (i.e., a manager).

AEW has done a very good job building performers into massive championship threats who fans want to see capture the gold. Bayne could be the next in that development cycle, further making her that “final boss” type of championship. Maybe one down the line, a babyface Mone would have to overcome to finally win the big one.

Women’s wrestling has carried so much of this business in 2025. Bayne has been a key part of the success AEW has seen within its women’s division this year. At some point, she’s going to hold that AEW Women’s World Championship, and she should be next in line to do so. Until then, Bayne will be a dominant force in the AEW women’s division.

What do you think? Do you think Megan Bayne should be next in line for the AEW Women’s World Championship, or perhaps someone else?

