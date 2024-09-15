Megan Thee Stallion On Her Song Being Used As WWE SmackDown’s New Theme Music

WWE SmackDown premiered a new season this past Friday night on the USA Network with a new logo as well as a new theme song. Megan Thee Stallion’s “Neva Play” is now the new official theme song of the blue brand and it seems that the hip-hop star is interested in making an appearance on the show down the line.

Stallion took to her official Twitter (X) account during last Friday’s show and commented on her song being used as the new theme song.

Stallion wrote, “🔥🔥🔥I think it’s finally time I make my debut lol #NEVAPLAY”

You can check out Stallion’s post below.