Melina Confirmed Safe Amid California Wildfire Chaos

A Matter of Pride Wrestling recently issued an urgent message on Twitter regarding the safety of former WWE star Melina during the devastating wildfires in California. These wildfires have severely impacted Los Angeles, burning over 20,000 acres, causing widespread destruction, and forcing thousands of people to evacuate, including AEW’s Anthony Bowens, who missed AEW Collision this week. Tragically, the fires have also claimed the lives of over a dozen individuals.

The wrestling promotion expressed concern after Melina had been unresponsive amidst the chaos. The original post read:

“URGENT: @RealMelina We’re deeply concerned as WWE Legend Melina has been unresponsive amidst the troubling events unfolding in Los Angeles. If anyone has seen or heard from her, please report her safe. Any information helps. Thank you. Please share.”

Thankfully, it has since been confirmed that Melina is safe. We continue to send positive thoughts to her and everyone affected by these catastrophic events.

The promotion sent an update stated, “We’re relieved to share that Melina has made contact and is safe. We want to thank everyone for their concern, support, and outreach during this time. Your kindness and compassion means the world to us. 💜 #ThankYou”