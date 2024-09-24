Mercedes Mone: “I’m Going To Grab A Blunt, I’m Going To Get Some Wine, And I’m Going To Be Watching Some Netflix”

This Wednesday, on Netflix, Mercedes Mone will watch the docuseries on Vince McMahon’s life and career alongside the rest of the wrestling community.

The series, “Mr. McMahon,” will premiere on September 25th with six one-hour episodes. It covers the 2022 hush money scandal, both departures, and Janel Grant’s lawsuit against McMahon, WWE, and John Laurinatis. As previously reported by Puck, McMahon attempted to purchase the documentary from Netflix, which declined after viewing an early copy.

McMahon issued a rare statement, claiming that “a lot has been misrepresented” in the documentary.

Mercedes Mone was asked about the documentary during an interview on WFAN.

She explained, “I haven’t been talking to anybody. I stay in my locker room and stay in my lane. All I do know [is] I’m going to grab a blunt, I’m going to get some wine, and I’m going to be watching some Netflix. I can’t wait.”

Mone added that she has not seen McMahon’s statement and will wait to see what happens.