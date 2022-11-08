Mia Yim Returns to WWE During RAW (Video)

Mia Yim has returned to WWE.

The O.C. went head-to-head with Judgment Day on this week’s episode of WWE RAW.

AJ Styles revealed that someone had stepped forward to assist them with their Rhea Ripley problem. Ripley was then attacked with a kendo stick by the return of Mia Yim. Styles hit Dominik with a Styles clash, and The O.C. stood tall as the segment came to a close.

Recent reports suggested that Mia Yim was returning to WWE after finishing up with Impact Wrestling.

Click here for WWE RAW results. You can watch a clip from the segment below: