Michin Explains The Importance Of The United States Title For WWE Women’s Division

WWE star Michin spoke with Going Ringside about several topics, including the importance of the United States Title for the company’s women’s division.

Michin said, “I think that it’s great for women’s wrestling, especially now because there’s so many talented women. There’s a lot of us that we either don’t have time or there’s no place for us on the top end just yet. So at least now we have something to focus on and something to chase and something to showcase during the show. … this is only positive for us.”

On her belief that she will hold gold in 2025:

“This year, 2024, was a year of recognition for people to know what I can do and to bring in new eyes. Next year, 2025, is going to be the year of redemption. I was so close to that Women’s U.S. Championship that I could taste it. I’m not going to stop until I get it.”

You can check out Michin’s comments in the video below.