Mick Foley Explains Decision To End WWE Relationship

Mick Foley has opened up about his decision to end his relationship with WWE, revealing that a specific political moment ultimately pushed him to sever ties with the company.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Foley explained that his decision was not the result of one single issue but rather the culmination of numerous concerns that built over time. “I sometimes describe someone’s big break as being more like a series of little breaks, like a ball peen hammer and a windshield.”

According to Foley, the final breaking point came after comments made by Donald Trump following the death of filmmaker Rob Reiner. “For me, it was the comments about Rob Reiner.”

Foley described the remarks as deeply upsetting. “Just heartless and unbelievably cruel comments coming from the most powerful man in the world.”

He continued: “For me, that was the ball peen hammer tap that broke the windshield.”

Foley said WWE’s perceived proximity to figures within the Trump administration made it difficult for him to remain publicly silent. “I felt like I was complicit in my silence.”

He pointed to multiple WWE-affiliated personalities appearing at the White House and referenced the longstanding relationship between WWE leadership and political figures. “I think when five different people are posing in the Oval Office and they’ve all received Stone Cold stunners, that’s a little cozy.”

Before making his decision public, Foley said he contacted WWE officials, including someone he described as a close friend in talent relations.

He also received a call from a senior company figure who attempted to downplay the connection between WWE and political developments.

However, Foley remained unconvinced. “I said come on, five people in that Oval Office took the stunner.”

Foley acknowledged that the decision carried a significant financial cost.

His WWE Legends agreement provided lucrative appearances and opportunities, particularly during major events such as WrestleMania week. “I realized that by giving up two really easy, very high paying jobs at WrestleMania week for WWE, that I had to work 24 hours on my own to make what I could have been paid in six.”

Despite that reality, Foley said he was comfortable with the choice. “And I’m okay with that.”

Ultimately, Foley said his decision came down to personal principles and how he wanted to be remembered by future generations of his family. “I just didn’t want to be in a position where my grandchildren are asking what their grandfather was doing when things were really tough.”

He added: “I want my children to be able to say this is what Grandpa did.”

While Foley has stepped away from WWE, he made it clear that he does not harbor ill will toward the company and has not ruled out a future return. “I love that company. I’m not going to disparage them.”

Foley emphasized that his decision was tied to current circumstances rather than a permanent rejection of WWE. “It just didn’t seem like a fit that would allow me to look at myself in the mirror before I went to bed.”

Foley’s WWE Legends contract is scheduled to expire at the end of June 2026. He recently joined All Elite Wrestling, where he now serves as a co-host alongside Renee Paquette on AEW’s pre-show programming.