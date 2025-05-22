Mick Foley Explains Why He Turned Down Gimmick Chair Spot On Jimmy Kimmel

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently appeared on the No-Contest Wrestling podcast, hosted by O’Shea Jackson Jr. and TJ Jefferson. During the episode, he discussed various topics, including an incident where he was asked to take a chair shot during a live episode of Jimmy Kimmel. However, Foley refused to go through with it.

Foley said, “It was actually on The Jimmy Kimmel Show. Back when he had co-hosts for the week, he explained to me that it was tough to book guests because you didn’t know which co-host were going to work with you. I knew from wrestling that it is Jimmy’s show, I’m here to help him, I’m not here to overshadow Jimmy Kimmel on The Jimmy Kimmel Show, not that I could if I wanted to anyway. But, there were other people who didn’t know that. They would talk over the guests and it was pretty hard to book people. They wanted me taking a chair shot with a gimmick chair. The problem was the edges of the chair weren’t gimmicks, like the lip. The lip is usually what does the damage. He goes, ‘No, it’s not going to hurt’ and I go, ‘What if he hits me with this part?’ He goes, ‘What do you mean?’ I go, ‘It’ll split me open like a can of sardines on your show. Does he have any experience doing this?’ ‘No.’ I said, ‘I can’t do it.’”

