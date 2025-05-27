Mick Foley Reveals “Top Secret” Meeting With MJF To Plan Potential Final Match

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently disclosed that he had a private meeting with AEW star MJF to discuss the possibility of a final in-ring match — and the conversation was far from casual.

Speaking on the Casual Conversations With The Classic podcast, Foley shared that he and MJF met in secret to map out a potential six-week storyline that would have culminated in Foley’s retirement bout.

“I had a top secret meeting with MJF about the possibility of having one last match with him, and he laid out like six really solid weeks of storytelling,” Foley said. “Two Long Island guys meeting at a steakhouse, and we didn’t even take a photo of the situation, but it was cool.”

Though Foley praised MJF’s creative pitch, he admitted that the match is unlikely to materialize — at least for now. Still, he was deeply impressed with the AEW star’s storytelling abilities and professionalism.

“He’s so good and such a great pro that… he would have lifted my game on the microphone. And… we could have probably found a way to work around my weaknesses in the ring… accentuate the positives. And… even if it wasn’t a great match, I bet you, we could have convinced a lot of people it was a great match.”

Foley went on to say that when he floated the idea of one final match, he received widespread interest from across the wrestling landscape.

“There was no shortage of guys… it was really from the death match guys to MJF to Karrion Kross like in WWE, there was no shortage of guys who were willing to do that match with me.”

While the match with MJF may not happen, Foley’s story offers a fascinating glimpse into what could have been — and showcases the respect he still commands among today’s top stars.

