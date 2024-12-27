Mike Chioda Shares Insight Into Dominik Mysterio’s Real-Life Personality

Former WWE referee Mike Chioda, a respected veteran with decades of experience, recently praised Dominik Mysterio’s rapid rise in the wrestling industry. Speaking on the latest episode of the Monday Mailbag podcast, Chioda, who worked closely with Dominik’s father Rey Mysterio for years, shared his admiration for Dominik’s progress both as a performer and as an individual.

Dominik has become one of WWE’s standout heels, but Chioda was quick to differentiate between his on-screen persona and his real-life personality. “I know he’s the best at being a heel, and I’m so proud of Dominik,” Chioda said. “He is far from a jerk; he’s the most respectful young man I know.”

Having known the Mysterio family for over 20 years, Chioda offered a unique perspective on Dominik’s development. “I’ve watched him grow up over the past 20 years because I’ve known Rey and Angie for many many years,” he shared. “His daughter Aalyah is beautiful. They raise their kids beautifully.”

Chioda reflected on his initial reaction when Rey shared his plans to train Dominik as a wrestler. “When Rey told me he was going to get Dominik into the business, that he would be a wrestler, and that he was training him, I couldn’t believe how quickly it all happened,” he said. “Before I knew it, Dom was already on the big stage.”

Chioda attributes Dominik’s success to his lifelong exposure to wrestling, learning from his father and absorbing the nuances of the business. “He learned and grasped everything so quickly. He’s been around the business all his life, watching his dad, so he was very prepared,” Chioda explained. Acknowledging the difficulties many second-generation wrestlers face, he added, “A lot kids try to follow in their father’s footsteps and don’t quite get there, but I think this is one situation where he’s really going to succeed in this business for the next couple decades.”

As Dominik continues to evolve in WWE, it’s clear that his foundation, both as a performer and as part of the Mysterio legacy, positions him to become a cornerstone of the company for years to come.