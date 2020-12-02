Mike Chioda Vents About Frustration With His WWE Release

During his podcast on AdFreeShows.com, former WWE referee Mike Chioda commented on his release from WWE:

“I can’t say Vince didn’t reciprocate loyalty. Vince, Linda, Shane and Stephanie gave me loyalty for 35 years. I don’t know where the loyalty went at this point, but it is very disappointing. They couldn’t find a spot somewhere to let me retire after all these years in the best company, the only company I ever been with in 35 years? For 35 years, I always thought this company did it the right way in the professional wrestling business around the world. To be honest with you, it breaks my heart a little bit. I’m annoyed and frustrated why I couldn’t finish off my career. If they wanted me to retire in six months, I would have said yea. Hey, we’re going to need you doing this over here or training referees or mopping floors. Whatever. I don’t know if it really came from Vince. I can’t honestly say it did, but it happened. It’s a little frustrating.”

