MJF Responds To Cody Rhodes Predicting He Will Eventually End Up In WWE

WWE star “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes and AEW World Champion MJF remain good friends up to this day after years of friendship and MJF training with Rhodes in his Nightmare Factory wrestling school.

Rhodes previously mentioned that he predicts MJF will eventually end up in WWE, something that the AEW World Champion recently gave his response on while talking with SI Media’s Jimmy Trainia.

MJF said, “I don’t know why, I saw fans absolutely shitting on him when all he was saying was his opinion. It’s an opinion. I pray t god I don’t get lambasted online for some of the opinions I’m doing in this interview. I just feel like everything’s so radicalized now and hyperbolic now. That’s why, there’s certain aspects about social media I love. I think it brings people of the same like-mindedness together. I think it allows people to find their own communities. But what I hate about some of the social media, I find that hate-mongering and fear-mongering is the stuff that gets pushed the most. It’s because of this sensationalist stuff that people start believing in the sensationalized stuff and the hyperbolic stuff. I can’t relate to it. I’m a straight shooter. I say it like it is 110% of the time. Cody Rhodes felt that way. In Cody Rhodes’ mind and opinion, that was his way of putting over a friend, a prodigy, a former coworker, former protege. I guess I shouldn’t say former. I still talk to Cody to this day. He’s a great guy. He’s doing great things over there, I’m doing great things over here.”

