MJF Responds To Gabe Kidd, Says They May End Up Having A Match

NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Gabe Kidd has been taking shots at AEW Ameerican Champion MJF in the past few days, saying MJF couldn’t touch him and suggesting he will beat the American Champion on his own turf.

MJF appeared on Casual Conversations to talk about a number of topics including how if he does go to Japan, then he and Kidd may end up having a match.

MJF said, “Oh my god. They both suck for different reasons. So I’ve never been to Japan. If I do go to Japan, it’s gonna be because my boss is gonna force me to do that indie show on January 5th. I think they’re calling it something Dynasty, I can’t remember the name.”

“There was this little chubby kid. I think his name…is it Gabe Cod? Gabe Kidd, he was talking smack so who knows? Maybe that’ll go down at some point.”

