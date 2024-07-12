MJF Taunts Will Ospreay Ahead Of Title Showdown At AEW Dynamite 250

MJF is ready for Will Ospreay.

But he isn’t so sure Will Ospreay is ready for him.

Ahead of the MJF vs. Will Ospreay match for the AEW International Championship at the AEW Dynamite 250th episode milestone special next Wednesday, July 17, the record-holding former longest AEW World Champion of all-time, MJF, sent a message to “The Aerial Assassin.”

“I’m the star that the pros know is the present and future of this sport,” he wrote to Ospreay via X. “You’re a star to mouth breathing, misinformed wrestling fans.”

He continued, “You say you’re a skyscraper? Guess that makes me the Burberry bulldozer. There are levels to this. This Wednesday I prove you simply aren’t on mine.”

Included in MJF’s post was a link to the following YouTube Short video.