MLW Blood & Thunder Results (1/7/23); New Champions, Fusion Spoilers

On Saturday night, Major League Wrestling held its Blood & Thunder TV tapings in Philadelphia, PA. These matches will be shown on future Fusion episodes. Here are full results:
* Dr. Dax defeated Moses
* MLW World Heavyweight Title Match: Alexander Hammerstone (c) vs. Jacob Fatu (w/Juicy Finau & Lance Anoa’i) ended in a no contest
* The Billington Bulldogs (Mark Billington & Thomas Billington) defeated Bomaye Fight Club (Mr. Thomas & Myron Reed)
* Sam Adonis (w/Cesar Duran, Cinco & Uno) defeated Calvin Tankman
* Microman defeated Real1
* Alex Kane (w/Mr. Thomas) defeated Davey Boy Smith Jr. (w/Mark Billington & Thomas Billington)
* MLW Women’s World Featherweight Title Match: Taya Valkyrie (w/Cesar Duran & Uno) (c) defeated Zoey Skye
* MLW World Heavyweight Title Match: Alexander Hammerstone (c) defeated YAMATO
* Hardcore Match: AKIRA defeated Mike Law
* La Estrella, Lince Dorado & Microman defeated Delirious, Mini Abismo Negro & Uno (w/Cesar Duran)
* Hardcore Match: Rickey Shane Page defeated Mance Warner
* MLW World Tag Team Title Street Fight: Samoan Swat Team (Juicy Finau & Lance Anoa’i) defeated Hustle And Power (Calvin Tankman & EJ Nduka) (c)
* Billie Starkz defeated Kayla Kassidy
* MLW National Openweight Title Match: Johnny Fusion (w/Cesar Duran) defeated Davey Richards (c)