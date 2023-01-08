MLW Blood & Thunder Results (1/7/23); New Champions, Fusion Spoilers

On Saturday night, Major League Wrestling held its Blood & Thunder TV tapings in Philadelphia, PA. These matches will be shown on future Fusion episodes. Here are full results:

* Dr. Dax defeated Moses

* MLW World Heavyweight Title Match: Alexander Hammerstone (c) vs. Jacob Fatu (w/Juicy Finau & Lance Anoa’i) ended in a no contest

* The Billington Bulldogs (Mark Billington & Thomas Billington) defeated Bomaye Fight Club (Mr. Thomas & Myron Reed)

* Sam Adonis (w/Cesar Duran, Cinco & Uno) defeated Calvin Tankman

* Microman defeated Real1

* Alex Kane (w/Mr. Thomas) defeated Davey Boy Smith Jr. (w/Mark Billington & Thomas Billington)

* MLW Women’s World Featherweight Title Match: Taya Valkyrie (w/Cesar Duran & Uno) (c) defeated Zoey Skye

* MLW World Heavyweight Title Match: Alexander Hammerstone (c) defeated YAMATO

* Hardcore Match: AKIRA defeated Mike Law

* La Estrella, Lince Dorado & Microman defeated Delirious, Mini Abismo Negro & Uno (w/Cesar Duran)

* Hardcore Match: Rickey Shane Page defeated Mance Warner

* MLW World Tag Team Title Street Fight: Samoan Swat Team (Juicy Finau & Lance Anoa’i) defeated Hustle And Power (Calvin Tankman & EJ Nduka) (c)

* Billie Starkz defeated Kayla Kassidy

* MLW National Openweight Title Match: Johnny Fusion (w/Cesar Duran) defeated Davey Richards (c)