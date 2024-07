MLW Blood & Thunder Results – July 12, 2024

The following results are from Friday’s MLW Blood & Thunder event at The Coliseum in St. Petersburg, Florida, courtesy of CageMatch.net:

– Atlantis Jr. def. Okumura in an Opera Cup 2024 Tournament First Round Match.

– “Filthy” Tom Lawlor def. Jake Crist in an Opera Cup 2024 Tournament First Round Match.

– Minoru Suzuki def. AKIRA in a Singles Match.

– Mads Krule Krügger def. Matthew Justice in a 3 Stages Of Destruction Match.

– Janai Kai (c) def. Gigi Rey to retain her MLW Women’s World Featherweight Championship.

– KENTA def. Bobby Fish in an Opera Cup 2024 Tournament First Round Match.

– Matt Riddle def. “The Death Machine” Sami Callihan in a No Ropes Death Match.