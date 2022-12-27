Molly Holly In Awe Of Bianca Belair, Names Wrestlers She Wishes She Could Have Worked With



Molly Holly missed the boat on working with a lot of women’s wrestling stars, even though she did share the ring with her share of women’s wrestling legends.

During a recent K&S WrestleFest appearance, the former WWE performer named some wrestlers she wishes she would have had the opportunity to have matches with.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On how she’s in awe of Bianca Belair and loves Bayley and Becky Lynch: “I’m in awe of Bianca Belair every week. Just in awe of her. I also think Becky Lynch is great, Bayley.”

On some opponents she wishes she could have faced: “I never really had a singles match against Beth Phoenix. She did toss me over the top rope at a Rumble one year, but I haven’t actually wrestled her before. Mickie James, I’ve never had a singles match against [her]. It’s hard to say. There are a lot of people that I think would’ve been fun to work with.”

Check out the complete appearance by visiting Facebook.com. H/T to WrestlingInc.com for transcribing the above quotes.