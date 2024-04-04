Montez Ford Opens Up On The Street Profits’ Heel Turn Being Cut Short

WWE star Montez Ford recently appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including the Street Profits’ heel turn being cut short.

Ford said, “A couple of months ago, we were trying to … make the fans not like us. They just [said], ‘Nah, we’re not having it.’”

On why they decided to move away from the heel turn:

“When the fans are passionate about something, when they want something, when they demand it, for the most part, they’re so intent with it. You know that passion is real because it comes from the heart. They have every right to feel that way.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.