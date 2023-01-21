More Legends Set For WWE Raw 30th Anniversary Special Revealed

More names have been added to the list of legends scheduled to appear at the WWE Monday Night Raw 30th Anniversary show next week.

A graphic aired during this week’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown show that promoted Diamond Dallas Page, Jimmy Hart, The Godfather, Ted DiBiase Sr., IRS (Irwin R. Schyster) and Alundra Blayze (aka Madusa) for the Raw Is XXX show next Monday night in Philadelphia, PA.

Previously announced for the show is The Undertaker, Ric Flair, Ron Simmons, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, Teddy Long, Jerry Lawler, Kurt Angle, Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James, Senior Vice President of Talent Development Shawn Michaels, Chief Content Officer Triple H, Hulk Hogan, The Bella Twins, Ronda Rousey, WWE Hall of Famer Kane, Samu, Rikishi and Brock Lesnar.

.