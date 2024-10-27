Motor City Machine Guns React To Winning The WWE Tag Team Titles

The Motor City Machine Guns won the WWE Tag Team Titles by defeating The Bloodline on this week’s edition of WWE Smackdown. The team was interviewed after the match, and they commented on becoming champions in only their third SmackDown match.

Chris Sabin: “I think it’s still sinking in. You know, I’m almost kind of speechless. I don’t know what to say. It’s kind of unheard of to be on the fast track to success like this in the WWE, but this is exactly what we came here to do. We came here to prove that we’re one of the greatest tag teams of all time, and there’s only one place you can do that, and that’s right here in WWE.”

Alex Shelley:”Quite frankly, it doesn’t matter what we did last week, it doesn’t matter what we did an hour ago. What matters right now is that we’re champions, and we have to hold on to these. so the hard work’s just beginning, but you didn’t see nothing yet. We’re the greatest of all time for a reason. We’re going to prove it to the WWE Universe.”



