Motor City Machine Guns Win the NJPW Strong Openweight Titles

Impact Wrestling’s Motor City Machine Guns are the new NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions.

At Friday night’s NJPW Rumble on 44th Street event, Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley defeated Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis (Aussie Open) and Kevin Knight and The DKC to become the new NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions. Fletcher and Davis were the champions coming into this match. The Machine Guns had hit a series of double team moves on Kevin Knight before pinning him to win the titles.

The Motor City Machine Guns are former IMPACT, ROH, and IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions and have added the NJPW Strong Openweight Titles to their championship reigns.