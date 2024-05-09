MSG Announces Cody Rhodes, Bayley And More For June 28 Episode Of WWE SmackDown

The World’s Most Famous Arena, Madison Square Garden in New York City, announced that several top WWE stars including Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, Women’s Champion Bayley and “The Viper” Randy Orton will be making an appearance on the June 28th episode of SmackDown.

SmackDown, which will air live on FOX starting at 8PM ET, will also include reigning Women’s Tag Team Champions “The EST Of WWE” Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill and “The Mega Star” LA Knight.