Music Star Teases WWE Run Following Guest Appearance With The Company

Musician Jelly Roll discussed his guest appearance at the 2024 WWE SummerSlam PLE on Logan Paul’s podcast.

“To shoot on it for a second, ’cause I haven’t gotten to do this yet, and this is where I’ve been hoping I’d get to do it. Let’s go. Austin Theory is a superhero. Yeah, he is a hero, is what he is. And I’m not in the business, so I don’t gotta carry kayfabe. Dude made me look like a rock star. I love that dude and will forever, ’cause he told me that whole night, he was like, ‘I got you, dog, trust me!’ And ’cause I sat down with R-Truth and The Miz earlier in the night, and I said, ‘Look, y’all, if we do this right, we should have a top three viral moment.’”

“I’m telling you, I’m coming. I want to do it big. I caught the bug in a way that I’ve never caught a bug. I caught a bug so much I think I’m going to buy a ring. It was awesome.”

You can check out the complete podcast below:



(quote courtesy of IndiaTimes.com and Jeremy Lambert)