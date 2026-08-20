Mustafa Ali Makes Bold Claim About TNA International Championship

TNA Wrestling star Mustafa Ali discussed his tenure as TNA International Champion with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp.

Ali said, “Man, not to make it seem like I was trying to this righteous thing, but the title wasn’t legitimate in my eyes. I know some people said, ‘Oh, you’re knocking the former champions.’ Well, okay. It is what it is. I won the championship in April, and I want to say within two weeks, it was scheduled to be defended in ten different countries. No one on the roster did it before me; no one’s on the roster doing it now. That’s just me making my mind up. If this is going to be called the International Championship, it needs to be defended internationally. We did all over the place; we did Paris, Berlin, Tijuana, a bunch of spots in Canada.”

On defending the title all over the world:

“I just came back from Costa Rica; I’m going to Santiago, Chile this weekend. We have defenses scheduled all over. Then, Jason Hotch had to ruin the whole damn thing. But yeah, very proud of that. It legitimized the championship, and it gave me an opportunity to kind of see all this talent from all over the world and be able to provide whatever guidance or insight into that. Then, even to recommend a few people over to TNA management to take a look. It’s benefited TNA in the sense of it’s legitimized not only the championship, but we’re able to get eyes on worldwide talent.”

You can check out Ali’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)